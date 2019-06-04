The Bank of Missouri-St. Robert team presented their sustaining member donation to, Dorsey Newcomb, of the Leonard Wood Institute and program director of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership.

Newcomb serves as program manager of the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership (SOP), a nonprofit, membership-based organization that is working in concert with FLW, Missouri’s Congressional

Delegation, state leaders and others in identifying and executing strategies designed to develop and implement initiatives to ensure that Fort Leonard Wood will continue to be an important and enduring installation for the U.S. Army and the nation.

“We are excited to partner with this organization. At The Bank of Missouri we pride ourselves in supporting this great organization and their efforts. This is just one way we can help St. Robert, Waynesville, the communities we serve as well as the U.S. Army and our nation, ” Community Bank president in St. Robert, Jill Bomar, said.

Mike Ireland, Regional Bank president echoed Bomar’s comment and added, “It’s an honor for us to support the Leonard Wood Institute. Our partnership with SOP is a great example of The Bank of Missouri’s commitment to the communities we serve. Jill and her team do a fantastic job investing time and resources in the St. Robert, Waynesville market.”

The Bank of Missouri, headquartered in Perryville, Missouri, is a $1.7 billion financial institution and has been serving Missourians since 1891. They have locations in Southeast, Southwest and Central Missouri.