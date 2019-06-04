Leach Theatre will open its 28th season with a performance by the swing and jazz big band The Cab Calloway Orchestra. The 2019-20 Campus Performing Arts Series (CPAS) will feature a mix of music, theater, dance and more on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus.

Season subscriptions are currently available. A full season package includes all seven CPAS shows for $250 and other package options allow attendees to select four to five performances for $145 to $165. To order your season subscriptions, call 573-341-4219 or stop by the Leach Theatre Box Office in Castleman Hall, located at 400 W. 10th St. in Rolla.

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Single-ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The following artists will perform at Leach Theatre during the 2019-20 season:

— The Cab Calloway Orchestra: Saturday, Sept. 28. This big band will bring the music of the 1920s to life as they perform jazz, blues and swing tunes under the direction of Calloway’s grandson, C. Calloway Brooks.

— “Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”: Saturday, Oct. 26. The Tony Award-winning Broadway production includes such Top-10 hits as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and “Sherry.”

— Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood – The Scared Scriptless Tour: Thursday, Nov. 21. The duo from the improvisational comedy television program “Whose Line is it Anyway” will perform improv comedy through songs, scenes and audience suggestions.

— Cirque-tacular’s “Shimmer”: Saturday, Dec. 14. This winter wonderland-themed performance of acrobatics and circus acts will include several specialty acts and glittering costumes.

— Ryan & Ryan: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. This father-son piano duo blends classical and contemporary music into one concert, featuring music by George Gershwin, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Billy Joel.

— “Driving Miss Daisy”: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. This Neil Simon Festival production of the tale of unlikely friendship stars Sheree J. Wilson and Clarence Gilyard and as the widow and her chauffer.

— The Drifters and the Platters: Saturday, April 25, 2020. Two groups known for hit songs in the 1950s and 1960s will come together to perform tunes that include “This Magic Moment,” “Under the Boardwalk” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

For more information about the shows or to purchase tickets online, visit leachtheatre.mst.edu.