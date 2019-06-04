KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Bill Jolly, the all-time scoring leader in the history of the Missouri S&T men's basketball program, was one of 11 individuals that were inducted into the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association's Hall of Fame as part of its 2019 induction class on Monday night in Kansas City, Mo.

During his playing career with the Miners, Jolly scored a total of 1,920 points that still stands as the school record and ranks sixth on the MIAA's all-time list. He led the MIAA – the conference Missouri S&T was affiliated with during Jolly's playing career – in scoring in his senior year with an average of 22.4 points per game was named to All-America teams following that 1992-93 season by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and Division II Bulletin.



His career numbers in other categories also rank at or near the top of the lists in Miner history, including his school record 286 three-point baskets and 514 made free throws. Jolly has three of the top five single season marks for three-pointers made (88 in 1992-93, 82 in 1991-92 and 80 in 1990-91) and owns the top two single season totals for made free throws, making 193 in his senior year after connecting 168 times at the line as a junior; he was a 77 percent free throw shooter in his career and a 38 percent shooting from three-point range.



The 605 points he recorded in his senior year are the second-most in a season in school history.



As a junior, Jolly averaged 22.5 points per contest as he earned all-conference and all-region honors and in his sophomore season, Jolly led the Miners with an average of 18.6 points per contest. He led the team in scoring in each of his last three seasons in a Miner uniform and earned All-MIAA honors in all three of those years.



He averaged 21.1 points per game over his final three seasons at S&T and scored 30 or more points on 10 occasions, led by a 38-point performance against Washburn during the 1991-92 season and had a 35-point performance in a Miner victory over Division I Northern Arizona during his senior year. His 84 games in which he scored in double figures and 46 games with 20 or more points are both school records at S&T.



This year's MIAA induction class also included Brent Vogel, who served as a coach for the Miner track & field program who was inducted for his accomplishments as a student-athlete at the University of Central Missouri and Bob Sundell, a two-sport student-athlete at Northwest Missouri State whose wife, Korena, played in the women's basketball and track & field programs at S&T.