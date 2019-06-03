The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission is holding their June meeting in Rolla at Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Hasselmann Alumni House in Rolla.

The meeting on how local governments and organizations can continue to work together on maintaining and improving Missouri’s transportation system is open to the public.

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and Missouri Department of Transportation staff, Cuba Plain and Ted Ruth from Missouri S&T, along with Rolla’s Mayor Louis Magdits and Executive Director of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission Bonnie Prigge will be in attendance to present information to the public.

The Commission typically meets in Jefferson City for the first five months of the year, while the legislature is in session. They then travel throughout the state for the remaining seven meetings of the year.

“We are honored to have the Commission visit another city in the central Missouri,” District Engineer David Silvester said. “We’re especially excited to hold this meeting at the Missouri S&T campus. Engineering and technology play a huge role in the transportation system in Missouri and the university’s students represent and will play a part in the future of innovation across Missouri and at MoDOT.”