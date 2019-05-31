Dr. Mandy Welch joins Rolla Public Schools as Truman Elementary School’s new principal with nearly two decades of experience in education.

Dr. Welch was the former senior director of trainer development with Project Lead the Way, while serving in a number of roles as part of her 16 years of experience in education.

Dr. Welch was assistant teaching professor with Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Teacher Education Program; principal and assistant principal with the Smithville R-II School District; along with, serving as principal, assistant principal and teacher with the Warrensburg R-VI School District.

She holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, a master’s degree in elementary education, and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg. Originally from the Salem area, Dr. Welch currently resides in Rolla.