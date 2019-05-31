Officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to a shooting at midnight.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of S. Elm Street for a report of a disturbance in progress, and according to police as officers were en route to the residence additional information was received indicating that a person had been shot.



Rolla officers made contact with three adult males, who said that a fourth male was inside the residence and had been shot. Officers entered the residence to render first aid to the male — who had a single gunshot wound to the face, according to the RPD.

The man was transported to Phelps Health, and was then airlifted to the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, according to the RPD. He is currently in critical condition.

Detectives from the Division of Criminal Investigations said that prior to the shooting, the three male occupants were at home and were visiting with the male, who was shot, and told police that they didn’t know the male. The three occupants further said to police the male showed up unannounced and entered the residence without permission, according to the RPD.

Police said an altercation ensued between the male and the three occupants of the residence, and during the altercation, the male harassed and threatened the occupants and was physically violent. Police said one of the occupants retrieved a handgun during the altercation and shot the male one time with a .45 caliber pistol.

At this time, the RPD said it appears this was an unlawful entry situation, however the investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made. Names haven't been released at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident contact Detective Sergeant Hank Harper with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308- 1213. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.