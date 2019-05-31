WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents the Shakespeare classic “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” directed by Nathan Bowman.

WHERE: Powerhouse Theatre at Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday.-Saturday and June 7-8, and 2 p.m. June 9. Dinner theater is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (60-older) and students. Dinner theater tickets are $30. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or reserved by calling 816-325-7367 or visiting www.ticketleap.com

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: In the days before Theseus, the Duke of Athens, marries the Amazon Queen Hippolyta, three young lovers are brought to court for judgment regarding an arranged wedding. Hermia is to marry Demetrius but is in love with Lysander. Rather than face a penalty, the lovers flee into the woods where Titania, queen of the fairies, has gathered Fairyland to bless the royal marriage. A band of craftsmen have gone into the same woods to rehearse a play they hope to perform as part of the nuptial celebration. Oberon, king of the fairies, arrives intent on revenge with his imp servant, Puck, and the mischievous fun with love begins.

CAST

Character: Actor

Theseus/Oberon: Robin Carroll-Dolci

Hippolyta/Titania: Jenny Schroeder

Puck/Philostrate: Molly Mokler

Hermia: Abbey Briscoe

Lysander: Jacob Blegen

Demetrius: Brian Duskey

Egeus/Starveling/Mustardseed: Heather Ives

Bottom: Victor Castillo

Peter Quince/Fair: Teddi Castillo

Snug/Moth: Savannah Justice

Flute/Cobweb: Krystle-lee Dodson

Snout/Peaseblossom: Kai Chapin

– Compiled by Mike Genet