Due to the recent widespread flooding along the Missouri River over the past month, Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Park Foundation are canceling the 2019 Katy Trail Ride set for next month.

The five-day, 240-mile ride annual ride, which takes travelers through many of Missouri's rural communities, along open fields and between the Missouri River and its bordering bluffs, usually draws some 350 bicyclists from across the nation and overseas. Currently, nearly 100 miles of Katy Trail State Park are closed due to flooding from Boonville east to St. Charles.

While the Missouri River is forecasted to crest at near record levels early next week, it will take days to weeks for it recede from some parts of the trail. At that point, Missouri State Parks staff will assess the damage to the trail and form a plan to begin rebuilding the trail. Based on the damage encountered from the 1993 Missouri River flood, staff anticipates scour holes, washouts, bridge damage, downed trees, debris, silt accumulation and inconsistent trail surfacing.