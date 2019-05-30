A special waste collection is approaching at Brewer Science in Rolla for electronics, appliances and tires.

Brewer Science and the Meramec Regional Planning Commission, with funding through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District, are offering the collection to residents in Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries and Washington counties.

The collection is solely for household items — materials from businesses will not be accepted.

Stoves, washers, dryers, hot water heaters and other appliances will be collected for free; along with, computer components, laptop computers, keyboards, hair dryers, VCR/DVD players, cell phones or anything that runs on a cord or battery. Oil and gas must be removed from the tanks of any items such as push mowers and weed eaters.

The following items will not be accepted: VHS and data tapes, floppy disks, transformers, capacitors or ballasts not clearly marked “No PCBs,” smoke detectors, thermostats, medical waste, gas containers such as propane, oxygen, nitrous oxide, anything leaking oil or acid such as batteries, broken ink or toner cartridges, alkaline batteries, broken CRTS, TVs or monitors.

Fees on certain items will be collected as follows:

— $25 for CRT TVs over 27 inches and wood console TVs,

— $20 for CRT TVs under 26 inches,

— $15 for flat screen TVs,

— $10 for all computer monitors and refrigerated appliances with Freon.

Fees for tires are as follows:

— $2 each for passenger tires,

— $7.50 each for semi-truck tires,

— $35 each for tractor tires.

Program participants are required to unload the items themselves.

The collection is open to any household in the Ozark Rivers District, and takes place Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Brewer Science, 2401 Brewer Drive, Rolla.

The solid waste district is tasked with reducing the amount of waste that ends up in a landfill by 40 percent. For more information on items accepted or the fee structure, please contact Jill Hollowell at MRPC at 573-265-2993 Ext. 109 or at jhollowell@meramecregion.org.

For those unable to participate in the Rolla collection, mark your calendars for a fall collection on Sept. 14 in the St. Robert Community Center.

The Ozark Rivers District includes Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries and Washington counties and their respective cities with populations of 500 or more. The district’s strategy for solid waste reduction — that has been individually adopted by all member governments and approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources — involves education to reduce solid waste in member counties and cities. MRPC provides administration of the district and assists with a variety of implementation projects.

For more information about Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District or waste reduction and recycling opportunities in the Ozark Rivers area, contact Tammy Snodgrass, MRPC environmental programs manager, at 573-265-2993 or by email at snodgrass@meramecregion.org. Additional information can be found at www.ozarkrivers.org.



Formed in 1969, MRPC is a voluntary council of governments serving Phelps, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. A professional staff of 26 offers technical assistance and services, such as grant preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.