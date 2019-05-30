Midwest Dental will be providing free dental care for underserved children at their annual Give Kids A Smile® event on Friday, June 7.

This event will take place at their office located at 1491 E 10th Street. Give Kids A Smile® (GKAS) is an annual volunteer initiative sponsored by the American Dental Association Foundation. GKAS helps underserved children get the dental care they need by providing such services as cleanings, exams, fillings and educational materials.

Since the program launched in 2003, more than 5 million children have received free oral health services from dental teams across the country. The program initially began as a one-day event each February but has since grown to local and national events year-round, serving approximately 350,000 to 400,000 children each year.

Midwest Dental will provide exams, cleanings, x-rays, fillings, and sealants to patients under the age of 12 at no cost. Call Midwest Dental’s office at 573-364-2868 by Wednesday, June 5 to schedule an appointment. Space is limited, so call soon to schedule.

About Midwest Dental

Midwest Dental provides complete family dentistry for patients of all ages. For more information, visit midwest-dental.com/rolla.