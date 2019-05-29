Consumer insurance specialists from the Missouri Department of Insurance will be at Multi-Agency Resource Centers in Cole and Miller counties this week to provide assistance to residents affected by recent tornadoes.

Consumer insurance specialists will be able to provide consumers with assistance understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim as well as company contact information.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be held in Cole County at the LINC Wellness and Recreation Center, 1299 Lafayette Street in Jefferson City on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as well as Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Another Multi-Agency Resource Centers will be held in Miller County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers are still arranging the location and information will be available shortly according to the Missouri Insurance Department.

“If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist," Director of Missouri’s Insurance Department Chlora Lindley-Myers said Wednesday. "We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

The department also offers this Post-Disaster Claims Guide to help answer consumer’s immediate questions.

Policyholders who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage may also contact the department's Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.