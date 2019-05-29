The piercing sound of sirens Wednesday morning in Rolla was due to a flue fire at one of the city's community staples.

The flue fire was extinguished early Wednesday, according to Rolla Municipal Utilities, who was on the scene at A Slice of Pie later in the day to guarantee utilities were all in-line. A Slice of Pie was established in Rolla in 1986, and has been serving the community for over 30 years at their location at 601 Kingshighway in Rolla. A Slice of Pie is an award-winning Rolla business known for their delectable food.