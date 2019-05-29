Captain Kevin C. Kelley, director of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, General Headquarters, announced the promotion of Commercial Officer Supervisor Brandon S. Whittington, Q/CVE, who his now chief commercial vehicle officer.

Whittington will remain assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, in Jefferson City.

Whittington joined the Patrol on December 1, 2009, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Troop C. He also served in the Troop G, Willow Springs area. In June 2016, Whittington was named hazardous materials specialist and transferred to General Headquarters. In December 2016, he was promoted to commercial vehicle inspector supervisor. Whittington graduated with Commercial Vehicle Officer Class 7 in November 2018.

Chief CVO Whittington grew up in Willows Springs and graduated from Willow Springs High School in 2004. Chief CVO Whittington and his wife, Danetta Aldridge, have six children, Curtis, Nathan, Ashlyn, Milee, Abigail and Averee.