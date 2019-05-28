Phelps Health is honoring cancer survivors during their own celebration for National Cancer Survivors Day on Saturday morning at Greentree Christian Church.

For the sixth year in a row, Phelps Health is celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day in Greentree Christian Church at 800 Greentree Road in Rolla.

Anyone living with a history of cancer — from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life — is a survivor, as defined by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation.

The event is free and there is a free breakfast for cancer survivors, and there will be speakers, entertainment and basket drawings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. Breakfast is served until 9:45 a.m.

For more information and to RSVP email survivorsday@phelpshealth.org or call (573) 458-8770.