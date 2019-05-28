Jamie Simpson has had enough, folks.

The weatherman for Dayton, Ohio, TV stations WKEF and WRGT lashed out Sunday night at viewers who complained he'd interrupted "The Bachelorette" to report on severe storms that had rolled into the area.

Several tornadoes touched down in Ohio overnight.

During one cut-in, Simpson stepped off camera briefly to check social media and snapped after seeing complaint aftter complaint.

"We have viewers complaining already," he said, according to a recording obtained by The Wrap. "Just go back to the show. No. We're not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, OK?"

But it didn't end there. "I'm sick and tired of people complaining about this," Simpson said. "Our job here is to keep people safe and that's what we're going to do. Some of you complain that this all about my ego. Stop, OK? Just stop right now. I'm done with you people. I really am. This is pathetic."

Simpson isn't the first meteorologist to push back against viewers upset when weather bulletins interrupt popular programming. An Atlanta forecaster said she received death threats earlier this year after breaking in to the Masters for a severe weather alert.

Even the Bachelorette herself weighed in, seemingly backing up Simpson and his stations for interrupting the show.

"Thanks Dayton, Ohio for the love, but be safe," Hannah Brown tweeted. "Naders are no joke."