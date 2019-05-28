Missouri Route B in Phelps County remains closed at the Bourbouse Rivercrossing as crews are connecting the roadway for the River Bridge Reconstruction project. The road closure begins .8 miles after Route U E. through June 9, 2019.

The Missouri Department of Transportation expects the completion of the work in early-June. Signs remain posted detouring travelers along the alternate route around the work site from Route 68 to Route HH to Route E to Route 68 for northbound and the reverse for southbound.

Crews began work on the new bridge last year. It is being built on the east side of the existing bridge, approximately 10 miles north of St. James, is wider than the current bridge to allow for two lanes of traffic.

MoDOT has additionally issued a traffic alert starting today through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crew are repairing concrete on the Interstate 44 and Interstate 49 ramps to prepare for the resurfacing project in early-June.

The 1-44 ramp at Exit 18B along with the I-49 ramp at Exit 46B will be closed during nighttime hours. Both ramps will remain open during daytime hours.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, while signs and message boards will be on-hand to alert drivers to the ramp closings.

Weather and construction delays will alter the work schedule.

MoDOT flood update from 9 a.m.

Several Mid-Missouri roads remain closed due to flooding and storm damage.

Jefferson City:

— Route 50/63 at Broadway Street - N. Broadway Street is closed at Routes 50/63.

— Route 50/63 at Missouri Boulevard – Access to Missouri Boulevard east of intersection is closed.

Boone County:

— Route 40 at Moniteau Creek, north of Rocheport.

Callaway County:

— Route 94, east of the Routes 54/63 interchange.

— Route 94 at Logan Creek, west of Portland.

— Route 94, between Route PP and Steedman.

— Route 63 Outer Road- north of Jefferson City to the Route 54/63/Route W interchange north of the Missouri River (this closure DOES NOT affect Route 54/63, which remains open).

— Route C in Mokane

Cole County:

— Route 54 - Entrance to Heritage Highway from westbound Route 54 is closed.

— Route 179 at Route Z.

— Route 179 at McWorkman Creek, north of Church Farm Road.

Cole,Osage County:

— Route W, between South Rock Creek Road (Cole Co.) and Osage Bend Road (Osage County).

Cooper County:

— Route DD at Flat Creek, north of Blackwater.

— Route HH at Brushy Creek, west of Rodeo Drive.

— Route OO at Chouteau Creek, west of Short Drive.

Gasconade County:

— Route 100 at Bailey’s Creek in Morrison.

Maries County:

— Route E at the Gasconade River, east of County Road 538.

Moniteau County:

— Route 179 in Sandy Hook.

Osage County:

— Route 100, west of Chamois.

— Route Z at Bailey’s Creek, west of Route 100.