Members of the Brookfield General John J. Pershing VFW Post 4557 and the Whiteman Air Force Base Honors Team performed military rites for United States Air Force Veteran John William (“Pete”) Brady, May 25, at the Brookfield St. Michael’s Cemetery. Brady, age 76, served in the Air Force at Wiesbaden, Germany, where he met and married Renate Sikora of Frankfurt, Germany. Brady graduated from Brookfield High School in 1960 and after his Air Force service worked 30 years for Finest Coffee Service in Columbia.