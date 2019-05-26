A 26-year-old from Rolla was arrested after a two-hour standoff at the man's residence following an investigation by police into a report of a burglary at Greentree Christian Church.

Taylor Paul Bell, 26, was arrested by officers Saturday and charged with one count of first-degree burglary and one count of armed criminal action, according to the Rolla Police Department, after officers responded to a report of a burglary at Greentree Church Saturday morning and found a large glass window had been broken out of one of the exterior glass doors of the church.

According to the RPD, officers found evidence during the initial investigation at Greentree Church in Rolla, which indicated the glass window had been shot out with an unknown caliber pistol.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department assisted the RPD on Saturday in clearing the building, and officers located spent shell casings; according to police, it further “appeared the suspect had attempted to shoot his way into a closet door,” and no other suspects were found inside the building.

Officers proceeded to locate and recover surveillance video from the church on Saturday, which according to the RPD, captured the crime-in-progress, and led to Bell later identified as the suspect in the surveillance video.

Officers on Saturday then made contact with Bell at his residence in Phelps County, and after a two-hour standoff, RPD's SWAT team entered the residence, and Bell was apprehended, according to the RPD, and arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and armed criminal action in connection with the investigation.

Bell was transported to the Phelps County Jail and was placed on a 24-hour hold pending the issuance of warrants.

The RPD asks anyone who may have any information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Hank Harper with RPD’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213, or by calling the RPD’s tip line at (573) 364-0111.