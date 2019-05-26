Truman High School

55th annual commencement

Saturday at Community of Christ Auditorium

Class size: 372 graduates

Top 1 percent: Tooba Ali, Charley Burton, Halimo Nur

Post-secondary: nearly $1 million in first-year scholarships and grants

Class speaker: Halimo Nur: She talked of the various challenges nearly every graduate had to push through to reach graduation.

“We have learned how to face challenges, and we can carry that spirit and perseverance into the world,” Nur said. “We are in the process of making our own masterpieces.

“We are sitting here like we were as freshmen, but hopefully a little wiser.”

Principal Ronda Scott added to the graduates that the world will benefit from their service and innovation and their desire for equity and justice. “The world is waiting for you; in fact, it needs you,” she said. “Go out from this place and be different.”