The Rolla track team traveled to Washington for the Class 4 State Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 25. The Bulldogs were thrown a bit of a curve due to the storms that ravaged Jefferson City last week. As a result, the two day event was converted to a one day meet. That didn't slow down Rolla, though, as five different Bulldogs came away with hardware at the meet.

Emma Puetz was the first Rolla runner to earn at medal at State. After falling just short of the podium in the 800m run, she turned around and claimed her first State medal in track in the 1,600m run. Puetz claimed the eighth and final medal in the race with a time of 5:20.86, beating her seed time by 11 seconds. She finished the 800m run with a time of 2:26.77.

The individual medal wasn't the only hardware Puetz would earn on the day, as she and the Rolla 4x400 team capped off the day with another medal. Puetz was joined by Olivia Holmes, Kate Campbell and Tahrea Facen, as the unit claimed sixth place. They finished with a time of 4:03.69 to come away with a medal.

On the boys side, the first medal of the day came from Alex Frisbee. He ran the 400m dash, finishing with a time of 50:05 to finish in eighth place. He earned the medal by .9 seconds over University City's Terrico Garrett. Nnamezie Orizu followed with a medal of his own in the 300m hurdles. He was the seventh runner to cross the finish line with a time of 40.77 to claim his first career medal.

Frisbee and Orizu weren't done after their individual events, as the pair finished the day with a medal in the 4x400. They were joined by RJ Alfred and Bryce O'Connor as they sprinted to a second place finish. The Rolla squad took second by less than .01 seconds, as they finished with a time of 3:22.114, just behind Ladue's time of 3:22.12.

Rolla nearly had a sixth medal, as Mason Harrison made an excellent run in the pole vault. Harrison shot past his previous best by two feet, clearing 14' on the day. 14' was enough to finish in sixth place, but four different competitors finished at the height. Unfortunately, Harrison was left on the outside looking in on the tiebreaker, as he was the lone jumper that finished at 14' to need multiple attempts to clear the height. That put Harrison one spot away from a medal in ninth place.

Other finishes for Rolla included an 11th place finish from Colton Franks in the discus. He finished with a best throw of 137'4". Abby Hobbs also pole vaulted for Rolla, but finished one height short of medaling/ She cleared her first jump at 10', but couldn't clear 10'6. A three people tied for seventh with a height of 10'6". Hobbs finished in 11th overall. Holmes also ran an individual race for the Lady Bulldogs, but fell short of the finals in the 400m dahs with a time of 1:00.08. Josh LeFatshe rounded things out for Rolla in the high jump. He was unable to clear 5'10", so he failed to place on the day with no height.