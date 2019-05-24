The Ozark Conference released their All-Conference teams this week and several Bulldogs earned recognition. A total of five Rolla players were selected first or second team, as well as honorable mention.

Blayne Yarger was Rolla's lone first-teamer within the Ozark Conference. The Bulldog senior was a force to be reckoned with all year long and that was evident during Ozark Conference competition. In his nine games against conference foes, Yarger hit .379, hit two home runs and drove in six runs. He also swiped three bags and drew seven walks.

The Bulldogs also had a pair of second-teamers in Treyton Ruth and Ethan Skyles. Ruth started five of Rolla's nine conference games of the year, pitching against their top competition within the Ozark Conference. He had an ERA of 3.63 in conference action, going 2-3 in those five starts. Ruth collected 29 strikeouts across 27 innings. Skyles earned second team recognition as a utility player. He hit .360 in conference play with a home run and four RBI.

Rolla had a pair of players earn honorable mention within the conference, as well. Brady Yarger earned recognition as a sophomore after hitting .333 in conference play with eight RBI, a home run and six runs scored. Joining Yarger on the honorable mention team was Collin Woods, who earned the nod for pitching. Woods had an ERA of .82 pitching in four games, two of which were starts. He went 2-1 in conference action, allowing just two earned runs in 17 innings, while striking out 18 batters.