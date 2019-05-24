Dear Editor,

The Rolla Daily News recently published Missouri Representative Holly Rehder’s (R-148) open letter to the General Assembly, where she said members watched the “…self-titled “Senate Conservative Caucus” sew [sic] a path of obstruction not often based on conservative principles.” Representative Rehder, sponsor of unsuccessful legislation in multiple sessions which would create a statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, administers a lengthy scolding.

Unfortunately, she presents few facts, relying instead on emotion. Factual data justifying data collection on millions of law-abiding citizens, as a means of mitigating the opioid abuse problem, has been in short supply during all the deliberations in Missouri over the PDMP.

She presented one fact, however: one state has had a PDMP since the 1930’s. That would be California. This is offered to buttress her contention that legal challenges to a Missouri PDMP on the grounds that it might be a violation of the Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure would not occur; she states there is no record of such suits. Regrettably, she does not tell us what effect these many years of PDMP use in California have had on the rate of opioid abuse and misuse there. We are deprived of factual data. Where is the risk/benefit analysis? What happens when there is the inevitable data breach? Remember Senator Thomas Eagleton, who withdrew from consideration as a Vice Presidential candidate after news of his prior treatment for depression was released.

I have another observation to make. In the letter, and also in an audio clip played on the MissouriNet radio today, she berates these state senators for obstructing the PDMP in the General Assembly, while not protesting the creation of a PDMP at their local level as has occurred in some of Missouri’s counties. She hints that this is hypocrisy. She apparently agrees with a U.S. Senator traveling to the state legislature to admonish the members to pass a statewide PDMP. This was done by both former Senator Claire McCaskill and current Senator Roy Blunt. What gives a federal legislator from Missouri the authority to personally exhort the state legislature to enact state laws?

Perhaps the state senators believed it improper and not within their role, to hold forth in front of their local government regarding the actions that should be taken. Perhaps the state senators believe their power is limited.