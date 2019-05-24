Another tiny town on the map that deserves recognition as a day trip destination is El Dorado Springs. The shear beauty of the City Park, with its historic bandstand, is a curiosity that must be investigated by nosy travelers like myself. Nosy travelers are inquisitive souls that long to know the what, why, and how of unusual locations. Most are obsessed with bygone eras, and a drive to explore places unknown.

Most of the drive to El Dorado Springs is an easy trip down Highway 54, peacefully traveling through rolling hay fields showcasing some pretty impressive cattle ranches. Lucas Cattle Company, owned by the Lucas Oil Corporation is one huge operation along the way. Boasting 2700 head of Simmental and SimAngus cows, the Lucas Ranch seems to go on forever. There is another ranch, however that gives the Lucas folks a run for their money. Silverline Ranch is a sprawling majestic estate, miles long, as evidenced with their silver “S” logo marking the fence lines for quite some distance. The centerpiece is a huge mansion at the end of a rambling drive. The brick ranch palace is host to many weddings and special events in the area. But the Silverline is also a working cattle ranch, with some fine stock roaming the plains.

When you arrive in El Dorado Springs, don’t bother to do anything else, just go straight to the City Park in the middle of downtown. Marked with much history, the beauty of the park in full spring bloom will take your breath away. On this day, a gigantic dogwood tree is flanking the famous bandstand, blowing pinky white blossoms here and there. It is the oldest, continuously used bandstand in the United States. El Dorado Springs has a municipal band that plays in the summer months in the bandstand. The band was formed in 1885. The first band director was a man named C. V. Mickey. The band he formed was named the “Wonder City Rube Band.” The band played a prominent role in early El Dorado Springs history. It provided entertainment to those gathering in the park, both to natives and out of town visitors. The band played at many special events such as the first train arrival in El Dorado Springs in 1898 and escorting the first automobile through town in 1908. The band also played out of town acting as a goodwill ambassador for the community. In 1937, the third and current bandstand was completed. The band still plays concerts during the months of June, July and August, each Friday and Saturday evening at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m.

A good time to visit the park is at the annual Founder’s Day Picnic, a three night extravaganza, with entertainment and carnival rides. The event began in 1882, and draws thousands of visitors every year. It is held the weekend of July 18th-20th. Entertainment in the past years have been Nashville recording artists such as Sammy Kershaw, as well as LoCash.

The City of El Dorado Springs was founded because of a spring thought to have medicinal value. The Osage Indians had known of the healing powers of the spring, bringing their sick and wounded for treatment. Mr. Joshua Hightower, a Vernon County farmer, was taking his wife, Carmelia, to Eureka Springs, Arkansas due to his wife’s poor health. The Hightowers and their driver stopped at this spring for the night. They intended to stay only a night or two on their long journey. As they drank from the spring, Mrs. Hightower began to feel better. They stayed at the spring for a total of twelve days. Mrs. Hightower’s health was so improved, they returned home to their farm. News of the healing waters was spread by word of mouth and newspaper accounts. Soon people were flocking to the spring and camping there to benefit from the water’s restorative healing powers. The land was owned by a pair of farmer brothers, and after noticing all of the excitement about the spring on their land, they decided to develop a town around it, setting aside the spring and some acreage to build houses and businesses. El Dorado Springs was incorporated in 1881. The Hightowers built the first house adjacent to the spring. Soon, spas and bathhouses flourished. People came from all over to use the water. An industry of shipping water all over the world for health purposes from the famous spring developed, in large glass bottles called demijohns.

The water is still available today. Be warned, it does not taste very pleasant. High in a variety of minerals, the spout located in the bottom of the park offers a continuous slow flow of the copper tasting spring water, which is lukewarm in temperature.

One of the oldtimers at an antique store on the town square tells that the city used to supply cups at the spout for visitors. What Nots Antiques sits down a side street of downtown, behind the nicely preserved 1915 Opera House Theater. The Opera House has been converted into a one screen first run modern day movie theater.

While in town, head over to Scooter's Cafe for all-American dining. Many have claimed that they have the best breakfast in the Ozarks. They are best known for their homemade meals, and their all-you-can-eat catfish Fridays. Breakfast is served all day, and meals are plentiful and affordable, with typical diner style fair.

If you decide to stay overnight, Cedar Lodge is a good choice for some privacy, and room to spread out. The rustic rental sleeps 8 people, and is fully furnished, with heating and air conditioning, and all modern amenities. Nearby the Cedar Lodge are plenty of outdoor adventures.

Whether you’re into hunting, fishing, birding, hiking, camping, water sports or nature watching you’ll discover it at the 4,040 acre Wah’ Kon-Tah (Great Spirit) Prairie which is the largest protected prairie complex in the Osage Plains. The prairie is home to native grasslands, wildflowers and many rare plants and animals. This includes efforts to restore Prairie Chickens to their native drumming, dancing and mating grounds. There are hills and hollers and wetlands and woods to explore around El Dorado Springs. With over 8,600 acres at Schell Osage Conservation Area and the 13,929 acre August A. Busch/Four Rivers Wetlands, there’s no shortage of nature.