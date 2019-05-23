Women in business are invited to attend two upcoming events organized by the Women in Business group. The group is hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri University of Science and Technology and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The first seminar, titled “Secrets to Success,” will be held noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Columbia College, located at 550 Blues Lake Parkway in Rolla. Attendees can learn what several women in business have done to make their own success, and have the opportunity to share their own best practices during a group discussion. Reserve a spot online at womenbizsecrettosuccess.eventbrite.com.



The second seminar, titled “Business Connect,” will be held as a drop-in gathering 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Alex’s Pizza, located at 122 W. 8th St. in Rolla. Attendees can get to know women in business at an informal opportunity to connect and network. Reserve a spot online at womenbizconnect.eventbrite.com.



Although focused on women in business, anyone is welcome to attend the two events. Participants who are interested in upcoming group activities and events can join an email list by emailing women.in.business.missouri@gmail.com or joining the LinkedIn group called Women in Business-Missouri.



Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.



SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.



For more information, contact Karen Leatherman, business development specialist for the SBDC, at leathermank@mst.edu or 573-341-4551.