Twelve people were arrested after officers' conduct search of residence in Section 4 housing in Phelps County.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search for a residence located in the 18000 block of Doolittle Outer road — also known as, “Section 4,” which has previously been targeted by law enforcement for narcotics and stolen property, according to the PCSD release Thursday.

Officers from the PCSD, South Central Drug Task Force and the Rolla Police Department executed the search warrant Tuesday, and during the search deputies seized suspected narcotics consisting of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Illegal firearms were also seized, according to the PCSD. Following the search, Julia L. Henson, 28, of Rolla was arrested on an active Dent County warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance and a Salem Police Department warrant charging her with shoplifting.

Jerry Wayne Birdsong Jr., 42, of Rolla was also arrested on Tuesday and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation, according to the PCSD. His bond was set at $40,000. Additionally, 35-year-old Andrew J. Robinson of Rolla was arrested on Tuesday and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and parole violation. Robinson's bond was set at $50,000, according to the PCSD.

Nine other people were arrested Tuesday and released pending further investigation and warrant application, according to the PCSD. The charges Henson, Birdsong and Robinson have been arrested on are merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt.