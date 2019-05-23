After a night of bad weather in Jefferson City, the St. James track team has a new plan for the weekend. The Tigers will send three individuals and a relay team to the Class 3 Missouri State Track Championships, which will now be in a new place with a whole new schedule. Instead of traveling to Jeff City, St. James will be at Mizzou, which will house just the Class 3 State Championships in a one day event on Saturday. The Tigers are gearing up for what could be one of their biggest trips to State in quite some time.

Expectations are high this weekend thanks to Grant Conway. The Tiger hurdler and sprinter is poised to bring home his fair share of medals, including some gold. Last season, Conway had three first place finishes, but didn't run in his best race after tripping on a hurdle in the 110m hurdles last season. He said missing out on State in his best event last year has driven him to come back with a vengeance as a senior.

"With that little bit of a thought in my head about last year and really wanting to make it back to State in the 110 hurdles, that kind of inspired me a little bit," said Conway.

That inspiration paid off, as he ran the best race of his career to date. He finished the 110m hurdles in 13.46, finishing several hurdles ahead of the rest of the field. He is the favorite to take home first by a wide margin this year. The PR of the second fastest 110m hurdler in the state this season is 14.98. No other hurdler has gotten into the 14 second range this year. Conway is also the favorite in the 300m hurdles, but not by as sizable a margin. His best time on the season is 38.15, just .03 seconds ahead of Cardinal Ritter's Jayden Williams. He's also the third ranked sprinter in the 100m dash. He's planning on bringing home hardware in every event and hopefully a couple of first place finishes.

"Definitely in the 110 and 300 hurdles, I'm looking to win both of those events and in the 100, it's all up in the air," said Conway. "The first, second and third place guys are all really close together, so it could go any way. I could win it, take second or third, but I'd definitely like to be somewhere in that top three. In the 200, I'd like to take third again like I did last year."

St. James head coach Joe Campbell knows that Conway has the chance to do something really special this weekend, but he doesn't see a ton of pressure on the Tiger senior. The most pressure on Conway will come from himself, because he knows what he's capable of doing on high school track's biggest stage.

"I don't know that there is pressure other than the pressure from him wanting to run the best that he can," said Campbell. "His expectations are of course, the 110 hurdles are his best race and the expectations from everyone that's watched him is that he can win State."

Despite Conway missing out on qualifying in the 110m hurdles last year, St. James did have a competitor in the event last season in Connor Gorrell. He may be a bit overshadowed by Conway's elite speed, but Gorrell has been taking second behind Conway most of the season. The two will now head to State together in the 110m hurdles for the first time, which Gorrell thinks will help with his nerves as he prepares to run in his lone event.

"It'll be better now, especially being able to train with him for a week and hopefully not have the same result we did last year when I jammed my hip," said Gorrell. "Being there once before and having Grant there (will help). Last year, it was my first trip to State and I'm the only St. James runner in the event, so I'm warming up by myself and getting in my box all by myself. Just having someone else to warm up with and be in the same race is definitely big."

Coach Campbell is glad that Gorrell was able to make it back to State this season. Campbell pointed out that Gorrell is an oddity, as he is likely the only State qualifier that hasn't one a single race in his qualifying event in his career. With Conway locked in front of him, Gorrell isn't a runner that cares much about the praise, he just wants to run a good race.

"It's awesome as a hurdle coach to get two kids in one event. It's a coach's dream," said Campbell. "They work out Saturdays, they work out Sunday afternoons. Without Connor, Grant couldn't do the workouts the way he does the workouts. Connor should be commended for all the hard work he's done when he's not getting the all the accolades. It's easy to work hard when you're getting the accolades and Connor is doing it because he loves the sport and he loves the sport."

Gorrell is right on the edge of medalling according to the times heading into the race, but his goal is to make it up on the podium with Conway.

"I'm pretty close, I think, to getting on the podium. I think I'm 12th or 10th," said Gorrell. "I definitely wanna see if I can make it on the podium, because I know he will, but I want to be there with him."

Another experienced State runner for St. James is also their only female qualifier. Hunter Pitts made it down to State as a freshman, but missed the last two years as she's fought through injuries. She said the long road back to State has made qualifying as a senior even more satisfying.

"This is really exciting. I haven't been since my freshman year. After my knee surgery my sophomore year, I thought I'd peaked and I wasn't going to be able to get back to my prime time," said Pitts. "It was definitely a whole mental thing too. I love track and it was one of my favorite sports. Not being able to do anything and then relays by entire sophomore year, knowing I wanted to be back in the 100m. Then running it in my junior year and not having the success that I wanted to and finally breaking out."

Seeing that hard work pay off has been satisfying for Pitts, but it's also been exciting for coach Campbell. He's glad to see that she was able to overcome all of the hurdles in front of her the last couple of years.

"The satisfaction is because she's such a great kid," said the St. James head coach. "She works so hard and she's truly a kid that deserves it. I couldn't be more excited and more happy for her."

Pitts set a new PR at Sectionals last weekend with a 12.66 and her number one goal at State is to finish off her high school career with another PR.

"I really just wanna get another PR," said Pitts. "I've looked at the times and don't really know . We're kind of all close, so it can go whatever way. I'm just looking to PR and if that gets me to placing at State, then it gets me there. If not, I'm satisfied with the season I've had."

The last group to qualify for St. James was their 4x100 relay. The unit of Tyler Recker, Austin Ridenhour, Mason Parker and Nick Halbrook has a mixture of new players and experience. Halbrook and Ridenhour were at State with the 4x200 relay team last season. Recker was also at State last year, but as a long jumper and not as a sprinter. Mason Parker is the lone newbie to State, but they're excited to make it as a team.

"It feels pretty good. It's nice having a new one, Mason, with us," said Halbrook. "It's different, but it also feels nice for all of us to be together."

Parker has appreciated having all of this State experience around him as he's prepared to head to State for the first time.

"It's helped a lot having them around," said Parker. "I'm used to running long distance, but it's easy to convert over to a relay having them."

This unit has changed a bit over the span of the season. Halbrook opened the year sidelined with a shoulder injury, so the team has had a different feel since his return. He's glad that he was able to get back to full strength and help this unit qualify.

"It feels pretty good. Being gone for most of the season because of my shoulder injury, just being back is nice. I just watched them practice for the first half of the season and it didn't feel good at all. I wanted to be out there really bad," said Halbrook. "Being here for the remainder of the season and then going to State feels pretty dang good."

For this group, the goal is pretty simple.

"Make it to day two," said Parker.

Whether they medal or not, this unit is looking forward to putting on their best race in front of the biggest crowd they'll see all year.

"Maybe we can just PR, it doesn't matter if we place, said Recker. Halbrook added. "I think the biggest goal so far is to break 45 into 44. We were close, but we haven't made it so far. If we make it, I think we have a shot to go to the finals."

Coach Campbell thinks this group is just scratching the surface of their potential. While they may not be seeded to place, they can definitely run faster than their seed implies.

"Nick is coming back after his shoulder surgery and you can see that he's been getting faster the last couple of weeks. The last two weeks, he's looked really good," said coach Campbell. "We're excited about this 4x100 running faster than they have the last two weeks and if they do that, they'll have a shot to make finals."

Coach Campbell is glad that so many of his competitors have experience at State, because it's made the week of preparation beforehand a little more relaxed.

"I don't know if easy is the right word, but more fun," said the St. James head coach on the week of prep before State. "They know what to expect and they come in here knowing that this week is just to keep them fresh. They're having a fun time, but they're also about the business of getting ready for the track meet."