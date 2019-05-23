The track world was thrown a bit of a curveball this week after storms crashed through Jefferson City. As a result, the Rolla track team won't be headed to Jeff City this weekend for the Missouri State Track and Field Championships. Instead, Rolla and the Class 4 schools will go back to Washington and take part in a one day meet on Saturday, May 25. Rolla will send 10 individuals and teams, all of which made it out of Washington during Districts.

Rolla is led by a pair of relay teams, both of which have competitors in individual events, as well. The boys 4x400 team is primed to make a splash, as they won their Sectional last weekend. That unit contains Nnamezie Orizu, Alex Frisbee, RJ Alfred and Bryce O'Connor. The first two listed will also run in additional events, as Orizu qualified in the 300m hurdles and Frisbee advanced in the 400m dash.

"We wanna win," said the 4x400 team in unison. O'Connor added, "We're ranked second or third from what we've heard from coach Franks and honestly I think we could do better with the team that's better than us, because we haven't really had the competition this year to push us."

All four of these runners are normally very busy at every race, so they're glad they have the chance to really focus their attention onto one or two races. The challenge for Alfred and O'Connor is managing their time throughout the day as they wait for the 4x400, which is the last event of the day. Orizu and Frisbee will each have two races and they're glad they have the chance to stay a little busier during the day, while also getting to focus more on the two races their running.

"I'm more of a long sprinter, so getting the shorter one out of the way lets me focus on what I'm really good at," said Orizu. "I get to do both of the events I love."

Frisbee is glad he's only got two events, because he won't have to worry about leaving some gas in the tank.

"I'm ready to get out and really crank that 300 then run on heart in the end and really leave nothing left," said Frisbee of his approach now that he only has two events to run. "It's my senior year and my last few races."

Rolla head coach Jon Franks thinks that both as a team and in their individual events, this 4x400 team has a chance to shine this weekend.

"As far as expectations, we're shooting for the top three," said Franks. "Obviously they'd like to be first, but it's like anything. You take care of yourself, get yourself ready, take opportunities and do the best you can. The rest will fall where it needs to fall. They've done a good job this year of taking care of business. They're conference champs, District champs and Sectional champs and it would be really neat to bring home a championship."

The girls 4x400 is in a similar boat. They come into the weekend with a pair of State veterans in Olivia Holmes and Emma Puetz, while also bringing along a pair of newcomers in Kate Campbell and Tahrea Facen. The veterans will be busy on Saturday, as Puetz also qualified in the 800m and mile runs, while Holmes also qualified in the 400m run.

Holmes has now been to State all four years of high school, a streak she was very happy to keep alive.

"It's unreal, honestly," said Holmes. "I was thinking about it in Districts and I thought I had to make it to State again, everyone thinks I'm going to so I have to! I'm very blessed. I was a little worried this year, but I made it through Districts being sick and at Sectionals I had my game face on and I was ready to go and I'm ready to go again."

Puetz has a different history with State. She made it as a freshman, but couldn't quite make it back to State last year as a sophomore. Puetz is thrilled to get over that hump this year and make it to State in three events.

"That was awful," said Puetz on missing State last season. "I went three for three at Sectionals and I'm so glad. I was pushing so hard at Sectionals because I was not having a repeat of last year. I'm glad I got in."

This team is coming into the weekend gunning for hardware. They are a competitive unit that isn't just happy to be there.

"My goal for the 400m is for time and I need to get those placings. I know I can do it, I'm a very competitive person and I know those times haven't gotten there yet, I haven't gotten those 59s, but I know I can," said Holmes. "For the 4x400, definitely we want to medal. We're a very competitive team, I think all of us like to pass people and we like to rub it in a little bit."

Puetz added, "This is the last race of the season, so I have to leave it all out there on the track. I have to think that this is the last time I'm going to run the 1,600m in an entire year. I have to make my mark here. I want a medal so bad and I think I can do it."

Coach Franks thinks they'll use that competitive attitude to make a great push for a medal on Saturday.

"I definitely think they have a chance to be in the medal round and be in that top eight," said the Rolla head coach. "They're going to have to run well, but that's what they've done all year. It was obvious at Sectionals, they ran extremely hard and it was a really cool performance to get in. It wasn't their best run, but they've got better in them and they know that. The thing I really like about our girl's team is man, they are competitive. They do not fold, they do not shy away from competition."

While they're excited for the competition, they're most excited that they had the chance to qualify as a team and have this experience together.

"I love the feeling of accomplishing something as a team this year," said Facen. "Last year I didn't go to State in anything, but I was really close, like .02 seconds off of going to State. Now I get to go this year with a whole other relay team."

Campbell added, "I just think it's great that we get to go as a team and experience this all together. We're like one big family and just going together makes it so much more fun."

Another unit going together won't compete side by side, but they'll be in the same event. Abby Hobbs and Mason Harrison will both pole vault for Rolla this weekend. Harrison is a senior competing at State for the first time and he's glad he has the chance to expend his high school career one more weekend.

"It's good, I don't think anyone else in my family has actually done that, said Harrison. "It's pretty exciting."

Abby had the honor of pole vaulting with her twin sister Emma all season long. It's made for a really fun season for the freshman. While she wishes her sister was with her competing this weekend, it's a thrilling way to end her first year of high school.

"It's really fun just to do it with someone that you're so close to," said Hobbs. "I'm just really excited."

Both of the Rolla pole vaulters are setting the same goal: PR.

"Personally, I just wanna PR and then end the season on a PR," said Hobbs. Harrison added, "I'm just gonna treat it like a normal meet. I'm going to jump how I would normally jump and hope everything goes well."

Colton Franks will also be in a field event for Rolla, as he qualified in the discus. Franks has been on a tear the last few weeks, winning the District, before taking second in the Sectional. He was just six inches out of first place in the Sectional and he's excited for this weekend at State. While he's never been to State in track, he qualified for State in wrestling earlier this year and came away with a medal. He's hoping to take that experience into this weekend

"It's cool. State is a fun place to be and it's just awesome to go throw there," said Franks. "I know what's expected now, I know what to expect and how to handle it all."

Much like a lot of his teammates, Franks is mostly aiming for a personal best. Everything after that will sort itself out.

"Just throw a PR," said Franks. "That's it."

It's also a fun weekend for Rolla's head coach, as coach Franks gets to go to State as both a father and a coach. He couldn't have asked for much more for his first trip to State as Rolla's head coach.

"It's great," said the Rolla head coach. "Getting to be with your children and getting to be a part of their experience and get to be a little closer than some of the other parents, but it's fun. He handles it well. Sometimes there's a lot of negatives to being the coach's kid, but this is one of the really exciting moments, just capping off an enjoyable junior year."

Rolla's final qualifier is Josh LeFatshe. He finished in fourth place in the high jump at Sectionals to snag a spot, but he originally thought he missed the cut.

"At first, I thought only the top two qualified, so when I figured out it was top four, it didn't feel real. It still doesn't," said LeFatshe. "I feel like it'll really set in once I get there."

LeFatshe, a sophomore, is hoping that this is just his first trip to State and this time around will be a good chance to prepare himself for those future experiences.

"Just to experience it for the first time," said LeFatshe on what he's looking forward to. "Later on when I'm there, hopefully, I'll know how it is and I'll be used to it."

As most of the Bulldogs this weekend, LeFatshe's main goal is to set a new personal best and see where the chips fall. His current PR is at 5'10".

"Hopefully I can PR, that's the goal," said LeFatshe.