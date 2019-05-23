Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering a nature program for families with toddlers 10-11 a.m. June 12 in Riverview Park.

Gale Rublee, nature educator, will lead the program. “We will look up close to discover crawling, jumping, and flying critters amidst the green and brown jungles,” she said.

Rublee has previously been a naturalist and teacher at Shaw Nature Reserve in St. Louis and has been a storyteller and actor. She is the coordinator and teacher for the Bluff City Theater Youth Education Theater Initiative.

There will be walking on the paved trails. The program is free but reservations must be made by calling 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov