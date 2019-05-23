Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council (NEMO EDC) has announced that the NEMO EDC has changed locations as of May 13.

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development Council (NEMO EDC) has announced that the NEMO EDC has changed locations as of May 13 from 201 N. Third St., suite 220, to 3817 McMaster’s Ave. in the lower level of the Home Bank building. The moving process will be completed by the end of the month. This move will provide more space for the organization and create a better operating center for NEMO EDC.

To find the office you must walk in the front door to the Home Bank then go left down the stairs and head straight to the door at the end of the hallway. The new office includes more space to be utilized for a multitude of purposes ranging from hosting larger meetings to site visits.

Overall moving from North Third Street to the Home Bank building will allow the NEMO EDC to increase operating capacity and allow for possible partnerships to improve the local economy and standard of living.

One possible expansion includes the addition of a Small Business Development Center (SBDC). This center would allow for one-on-one counseling with local small business owners from start up to succession planning. The proposed position will increase the resources available to support local small businesses.

In reference to the SBDC Mehaffy said, “The possibility of a partnership between the NEMO EDC and the MO SBDC could greatly benefit the Hannibal area allowing small businesses to access vital services to enhance their operations.”

For more information regarding the services provided by MO SBDC, contact the NEMO EDC at (573) 221-1033 or visit the MO SBDC website athttps://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/sldc/economic-development/business-services/Missouri-Small-Business-Development-Center.cfm







