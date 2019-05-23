The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has reported less than a three day supply of type O Negative, A Negative, AB Negative and B Negative blood; however, all blood types are in need. Please give if you are eligible.

Participants at the upcoming CBCO blood drives will receive a free green adventure t-shirt, as a colorful reminder of the summer season and the gift that means a great deal for local patients.

CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need, and the community can help by giving at the upcoming blood drives in June in Rolla:

— On Thursday, June 6 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Phelps Health, 1000 W. 10th St.

— On Friday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mercy Rolla, 1605 S. Martin Springs Drive.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.