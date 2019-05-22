The Rolla girls soccer team had their work cut out for them when they traveled to Union for a Sectional matchup with the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday, May 21. The Lady Bulldogs did a great job limiting the powerful Union offense, but two key bad breaks sank Rolla in the 2-0 loss.

Union came out with a lot of pressure early, but the Lady Bulldog defense held strong early. Union had a number of chances early, including a free kick and a corner, but Rolla turned each attempt away. Kendall Mara got her head on a free kick and the entire Lady Bulldog defense stepped up to combat the physical style of play from Union.

The first piece of bad luck came at the midway point of the half. Rolla was fresh off making a solid run at the goal with Mercedez Carpenter, but Union turned around and was able to get the ball into the Rolla keeper zone. Tatum Hess was battling a Union forward right in front of the goal and the ball bounced in front of the net. A bad bounce went right into Hess' hand, which gave Union a penalty kick. The bad luck bounce put Hailey Cloud to the line, as she gave Union a 1-0 lead by sneaking a shot under a diving Kate Brand.

The second piece of bad luck came five minutes later. With a storm working it's way toward Union, a blistery wind was blowing towards the Rolla goal during the first half. That provided a great opportunity for Union. Ella Keltner fired a ball near the goal from 35 yards out and the wind shifted the ball around in the air. That knuckling of the ball put it right around Brand's hand in goal and Union went up 2-0 on the long shot.

The Lady Bulldogs turned away several chances after that, but they couldn't find the consistent offensive runs they needed to dig their way out of the early hole. The game went into halftime with Union holding on to a 2-0 lead thanks to a save by Brand and another well-defended corner.

Rolla's best chance to score in the game came 10 minutes into the second half. Carlee McCormack had a free kick with the wind at her back, but the shot listed wide right. Union kept up their offensive pressure in the second half and, while Rolla didn't allow another goal, they couldn't clear the ball out enough to transition into an offensive run. McCormack made one more push down the left sideline, but couldn't find a shot or a pass to set up a Lady Bulldog goal. Eventually the weather came in, as lightening struck with just over three and a half minutes left in the game. With tornado warnings and a storm fast approaching, Rolla head coach Mike Howard elected to end the game early, rather than wait hours to maybe finish the final minutes, ending Rolla's season with a 2-0 loss.

The loss was disappointing, but the Lady Bulldogs played extremely well. It's important to note that Union has averaged about six goals a game this year and beat Rolla 10-0 earlier this season. Coach Howard couldn't be more proud of how his team played in the Sectional.

"First of all, I'm very proud of them," said coach Howard after the game. "We didn't win a game out of our first five. We started very slow and as the season went on we just kept improving. We stayed with one of the best teams in the state of Missouri. They average six goals and they beat us by 10 the first time we played them. To let up a goal on a PK and then what I feel like was Keltner trying to serve that ball and the wind just kinda caught it and took it in. There's not much you can do about those two things. The girls did everything we asked."

Rolla's seniors were a big part of the success that they had this season. McCormack has been exceptional in the middle of the field, scored the game-winner during their District Championship with Camdenton and locked down Union's best player, Emily Gaebe, in the Sectional game. Elsa Wise has been a strong leader for Rolla, pushing her teammates through a season that came with a lot of frustration as they struggled to score. She scored a big goal against Camdenton in that District Championship game and she played all over the field during the Sectional. Despite spending most of the season at forward and midfield, she was a crucial defensive presence against Union. Those two will be sorely missed for Rolla next season and the Lady Bulldogs wouldn't have been playing in a Sectional without them.

"This whole postseason those two have been playing phenomenal," said coach Howard. "Elsa really stepped it up in the postseason and played well. Not that she didn't play well all season, but exceptionally well in the postseason. And then for Carlee to come in and mark the two best players for Camdenton and Union and shutting them down in quite an accomplishment. Thrilled for them. We're going to miss those two, obviously. I think they're great leaders. They're good people and they're going to do well."