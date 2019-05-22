It seems that a former City Councilman, Jonathan Hines, needs a lesson in Ethics. Mr. Hines published the following in his letter to the editor; “Ward 1 Councilman Daniel Jones stated that he is involved with the Peace of Mind business on Pine Street. Councilman Jones needs to publicly state what his involvement is with Peace of Mind and any other business, such as employee, business investment, etc..... Councilman Jones should recuse himself from further discussion and voting on the medical marijuana zoning ordinance.”

Now, let me clarify for Mr. Hines what my position at the retail store, Peace of Mind, is. I am a weekend employee scheduled for about 20 hours a week. I make 11 dollars an hour.

The math is easy to do. The Missouri law states that I would recuse myself from a vote if I held “Substantial Interest” in Peace of Mind. I hold none. The Missouri law clearly states “Substantial Interest” as ownership of 10% of more. I own none. I believe that Mr. Hines probably knows the difference between “Substantial Interest” and part-time employee. I wish Mr Hines would have done his homework and read the law before beckoning it forward.

That being said, I have no conflict of interest in regards to the vote on Medical Marijuana zoning. Mr. Hines, I would have told you this if you asked. Medical Marijuana is on its way. I can’t help you get past your fears of that. What I can tell you is why I am passionate. Maybe if I explain my passion it will help you with your ill-informed confusion. Ready for the big reveal?

I am not out for the money.

Don’t spit out your milk just yet, Mr. Hines. I know it sounds weird to you. Not only am I not motivated by money, I am purely motivated by passion. I believe that cannabis is here to help our community and it couldn’t be needed more. People who know me will tell you that you got me all wrong, Mr. Hines. Not only do I have no ethical problem in regards to financial gain, I care very little about money. I leave that for people who have a passion for profit. I have a passion for healing. You can’t put a dollar value on that. I also have a great passion for helping people see the realities of cannabis, instead of the ancient and untrue myths and stigmas surrounding cannabis that cause conversations like this one.

I work as a janitor in my day job, Mr. Hines. I mop floors and clean toilets. It pays the bills. You would think that cleaning up after people for a living would entice me to reach for the higher fruit. It does not. I enjoy being grounded. I enjoy being a no-collar worker. Don’t be mad at my lack of enthusiasm for riches, it just isn’t me. I enjoy hard work, I just don’t enjoy the mentality that money is the motivator for all good.

Now, as for your concerns regarding Peace of Mind and the Mission shelter. Peace of Mind does not give donations to the Mission (although we should. In fact, we all should. The Mission is trying to help where others have fallen short.) or volunteer any time. In fact, Mr. Hines, the last time I volunteered at the Mission was when the City Council showed up and cooked for them nearly a year ago. You were invited but couldn’t attend. (I had a great time, we should do that again.)

Mr Hines, My number is on the City’s website. Feel free to give me a call before you get yourself all worked over nothing. A conversation would have helped you understand the basic elements of “Conflicts of Interest”. If I can help you get your head wrapped around this any further, please feel free to reach out.

As your City Councilman, I would love to help you in any way I can. Rolla is going through a lot of changes and I imagine that for the old guard it can be a little painful. I sympathize for you. I have a bit of advice from the new kid to the old school. My advice is not to get upset when you see change, but embrace it. Take a deep breath and enjoy the change. It can be refreshing. Until then, Be Active. Be Heard. Be a Community.