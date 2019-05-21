This is not about medical marijuana. This is about city council members having a requirement to declare conflicts of interests and to conduct themselves in an ethical manner.

Rolla city council held a public hearing and the first reading for an ordinance establishing zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries. In listening to the debate it appears that at least one, and perhaps more, city council member has a financial conflict of interest.

The owner of the Peace of Mind store spoke at the public hearing and stated that he had applied for this location to be a medical marijuana dispensary, and this is only one of his multiple applications for various medical marijuana businesses.

Ward 1 councilman Daniel Jones stated that he is involved with the Peace of Mind business on Pine Street. Councilman Jones needs to publicly state what his involvement is with Peace of Mind and any other business, such as employee, business investment, etc.

Councilman Jones should recuse himself from further discussion and voting on the medical marijuana zoning ordinance.

Are there other city council members who are involved with Peace of Mind, or other medical marijuana business, in some way? If so, they need to immediately disclose their financial or personal involvement.

Ward 5 Councilwoman Marie Allen spoke in favor of having a medical marijuana dispensary at the Peace of Mind location, which is at 7th and Pine. Councilwoman Allen noted that many of the people she works with at The Mission would benefit by being able to walk to the 7th and Pine location.

This raises the question, does the owner, or the workers, of Peace of Mind make donations to The Mission? Do they volunteer at The Mission? Is there any other relationship between Peace of Mind and The Mission? If so, Councilwoman Allen has a direct personal, perhaps even financial, interest in the outcome of this ordinance and should recuse herself from discussion and voting on the ordinance.

As stated at the beginning, this is NOT about medical marijuana. The issue is one of ethical transparent government. The citizens of Rolla need to know that the elected council members are not allowing their zeal for a particular issue to blind themselves to unethical conduct.