Captain James W. Remillard, commanding officer of Troop I, announced Monday that during the Memorial Day weekend, troopers assigned to Troop I will conduct an impaired driving enforcement project in Crawford County.

Troopers assigned to these special operations will focus their enforcement efforts on those highways where a high number of alcohol-related crashes and DWI arrests occur. Captain Remillard would like to remind motorists they can report highway emergencies and serious traffic offenses to the nearest troop headquarters by dialing *55 on their cellular telephone.

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”