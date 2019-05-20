The Kirksville R-III School District’s plans to bring a school-based health center to its campus have hit a funding roadblock, though district leaders are still optimistic that the plan can continue.

Estimates indicated the district would need to spend approximately $18,000 to create a space for the health center, but Kirksville R-III Superintendent Dr. Damon Kizzire said the investment would be a worthwhile one.

Kizzire said the district is following the example of other schools around Missouri that have implemented similar programs. He said the health center would offer teachers and staff the option of receiving health care for themselves and their families at their workplace, but would also make services most accessible to underserved students.

“The main purpose is to keep our kids healthier,” Kizzire said.

Kizzire compared a potential health center to free and reduced lunch programs: a benefit schools can offer to disadvantaged students. He said the health center could have students return to class more quickly and spare parents the difficulty of rushing to school, making an appointment and waiting in a doctor’s office for a long period.

The idea of bringing a school-based health center to the R-III was initially proposed to the Board of Education in 2017 by Northeast Missouri Health Council CEO Andy Grimm.

Grimm said the idea of providing health care through school districts was growing in popularity, and there was funding for such projects available through the Health Resources and Services Administration. A proposed committee to study the idea further was never created.

Grimm said NMHC later chose not to submit a proposal and that the district’s vision for the health center differed from what NMHC would have wanted to create. He said the district’s limitations on space and services a center would be able to provide were deciding factors.

The district ultimately accepted a proposal from Complete Family Medicine.

Kizzire said the board made the decision not to include birth control and other sexual or reproductive health services in the mission of a potential school-based health center due to concerns about how parents would respond.

The School-Based Health Alliance, a national organization representing such centers, states in an official policy that health centers should offer sexual and reproductive services including counseling on sexual decisions and contraceptives, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy testing and counseling.

“Sexual and reproductive health is an important aspect of normal adolescent growth and development that encompasses biological sex, gender roles and identity, sexual orientation, sexual behavior, and reproduction. The Alliance believes that SBHCs should adhere to nationally established pediatric and adolescent health care standards in accordance with federal, state, and local laws,” the policy states.

Research in the journal “Family Planning Perspectives” shows that health centers which provide such care are linked with lower teen pregnancy rates. The Centers for Disease Control has found that school-based health centers are often a source of STI testing and treatment for students who could not access it otherwise.

Nurse practitioner Tanya Stamper, who works at a school-based health center in Hannibal, said her center also does not provide those services due to a board policy. She said it has not been a problem and that if a student requests them, they are referred to a provider outside the school district.

The planned health center, Kizzire said, would not compete with the district’s current school nurses. Instead, nurses would decide whether students need extra attention and said them to the health center.

The center could also provide vaccinations, regular checks-ups and sports physicals, Kizzire said. It would not provide mental health care, which is already available through school counselors.

Parents would be asked at the beginning of the school year for their permission to refer their children to the health center and fill out a packet containing insurance and other health information.

The model for Kirksville’s potential health center is, in large part, the PATCH (Pirates Accessing Treatment with Clarity Healthcare) Center at the Hannibal Public School District. The PATCH Center provides services including primary and acute care, depression screenings and behavioral counseling. It is operated through a partnership with Clarity Healthcare, a private community health center owned by Preferred Family Healthcare, Inc.

Stamper said the school-based model has many benefits for students. She said the location of the center, on the campus of the district’s middle and high schools, means students spend less time away from class and parents spend less time away from work.

“The wait time here is a lot shorter than if you were to go to a walk-in clinic,” Stamper said.

Co-pays at the center are limited to $10, and students who receive free or reduced lunch get care for free.

The PATCH Center also utilizes the newly popular practice of telemedicine for elementary school students, who are located further from their office. The students can be seen throughout the day through video calls without having to be transported to the center.

Stamper said the PATCH Center always calls students’ parents to obtain permission before providing any care.

The Hannibal School District’s costs to create the PATCH Center consisted only of installing a sidewalk leading to the center’s front entrance.

There are still questions facing the creation of a school-based health center in Kirksville, however. The R-III Board of Education has questioned how students would be transported from their classrooms to a health center, which the district initially planned to locate at the Kirksville Area Technical College building.

At the Board’s most recent meeting, members discussed a request from Complete Family Medicine that the district shoulder the cost of renovating that space, an estimated cost of $18,000. The Board reaffirmed that they would only be willing to spend $5,000, the amount they had initially agreed to.

Kizzire said he is still working on negotiations with Complete Family Medicine and looking into other potential locations on campus for the health center.

Kizzire said reception among teachers and staff to the idea of a health center has been generally positive and the district is still aiming for it to open at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

“We are still very hopeful for that,” Kizzire said.

Members of the Kirksville R-III Board of Education declined to comment on the center before approving a memorandum of understanding with Complete Family Medicine is finalized.

Other primary care physicians in Kirksville who were contacted about the project also declined to comment.