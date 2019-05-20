A native of Rolla has been appointed to lieutenant and designated as the assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Director of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Recruiting and Community Outreach Division, Captain Benjamin C. Jones, announced Monday that sergeant Jason M. Pace, Troop D public information and education officer, has been promoted to lieutenant and designated assistant director of the Recruiting and Community Outreach Division at the MSHP headquarters in Jefferson City — effective June 1, 2019.

Pace was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1997, as a member of the 74th Recruit Class. After completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop I in Laclede County. In January 2001, he transferred to Troop D, in Springfield, Zone 1, in Greene County. In 2004, Pace was assigned as a full-time recruiter with responsibilities covering four troops.

Pace was promoted in 2005 to corporal and remained in that position. On Dec. 1, 2008, Pace was promoted to sergeant and remained a full-time recruiter. Pace was designated as a public information and education officer assigned to Troop D on May 1, 2011.

Lieutenant Pace was born in Rolla, and graduated from Houston High School in Houston Missouri, in 1989. Pace attended Harding University, in Searcy, Arkansas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1993.

Pace graduated from Missouri State University in 1995 with a Master of Public Administration. Pace then graduated from Leadership in Police Organizations training in Jefferson City, in 2015. Lieutenant Pace is married to Jennifer Decker, and together they have three children, Blake, Brooke and Blaire.