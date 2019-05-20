The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee is once again partnering with Rolla Books and Toys to host their annual Book Drive benefitting Parents as Teachers. The Book Drive will run from May 15 – June 19.

Rolla Books and Toys will be selling books, at a 20 percent discount, from an approved book list for purchase and donation. Gently used books will also be accepted from the approved book list, and may be brought to the Rolla Chamber of Commerce, located at 1311 Kingshighway.

In addition, monetary donations will be accepted and can be made at the Rolla Chamber of Commerce or Rolla Books and Toys. Please make checks payable to Rolla Books and Toys. For an approved book list visit the Rolla Chamber office or Rolla Books and Toys, 1000 S. Bishop Ave.

Parents as Teachers in the Rolla area visits children ages three and under – books are presented to the children by Parent Educators that visit them in their homes.