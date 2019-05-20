The Class 3 District 10 All-District girls soccer teams were announced over the weekend and Rolla was well represented on both the first and second teams. A total of nine Lady Bulldogs earned recognition in the conference, as well as a pair of individual honors.

Rolla senior captain Carlee McCormack was named the Player of the Year for the District as she helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to their first District Title since her freshman year. She scored the game-winning goal for Rolla in the championship game against Camdenton. Kendall Mara also earned individual honors for Rolla, as she was named the District's Defensive Player of the Year. She led a revamped Lady Bulldog defense this year, that saw their starting keeper and an All-Region defender graduate, while McCormack also moved up from defense to midfield. Rolla didn't allow a goal during the District Tournament and had 11 shutouts on the season.

McCormack and Mara were two of Rolla's five first team All-District players. They were joined by Maddie Lucas, a defender, Ellie Rodgers, a midfielder, and Elsa Wise, a forward. Rodgers assisted McCormack's goal in the District Title game and Wise scored a key second goal to help seal the win.

The Lady Bulldogs also had four second teamers. Abby Turner, a midfielder and forward, earned second team recognition as a freshman this season. Sophomores Mercedez Carpenter and Eliana Stanislawski were both named to the second team along with junior defender Kate Mallory.

Rolla will play Union in their Sectional game on Tuesday at Union. The game was originally scheduled for 5:00, but has been moved up to 4:00 due to weather concerns.