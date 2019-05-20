The Veteran of the Year Award distinguishes a veteran from any rank from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy with an honorable discharge.

The Waynesville - St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Veterans’ Day Ceremony & Parade is just around the corner and there is a lot to be done. One of those items is selecting a Veteran of the Year nominee and the Chamber needs your help. From now until August 23, 2019 the Chamber of Commerce will be collecting members’ nominations. In order to nominate someone a one-page letter highlighting why your candidate is qualified to receive this honor must be sent to the Chamber along with a brief history of your nominee and their picture.

The Veteran of the Year Award distinguishes a veteran from any rank from the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy with an honorable discharge. The veteran has to be a resident from Pulaski County, agree to accept the tribute, and be present at the Veterans' Day Ceremony & Parade Marshall on November 11, 2019.

You can find the nomination forms at the Chamber office, 137 St. Robert Blvd, Ste. B or you can download it from www.waynesville-strobertchamber.com/veteransparade.php. If you have any questions contact the Chamber office at 573-336-5121, or e-mail chamber@wsrchamber.com.