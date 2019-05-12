The Missouri General Assembly almost did something reasonable last week.

When the joint House-Senate conference broke up after adjusting the differences on spending between the chambers, the bill that covers higher education didn’t include restrictions designed to punish undocumented immigrants who make Missouri their home.

Since 2015, Missouri has been one of a handful of states that deny in-state tuition rates to college students who don’t have a legal immigration status. Democrats have been united in their opposition to the restriction and moderate Republicans in the state Senate have also questioned the policy — the Senate removed the ban in its budget plan each of the last two years.

For a brief moment, it appeared that the unwelcome mat was being pulled in and the young people known as Dreamers — children brought to the United States and educated in our primary and secondary schools — would regain access to the one thing most certain to provide them economic success, a college degree.

But the more conservative Republicans who dominate the Missouri House hardened their hearts and when the bill came back for a vote Thursday morning, Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, asked the House to reject it.

The Republican-dominated House did just that and the Senate went along because it wasn’t interested in a fight that could have resulted in a special session to pass spending bills.

The public reason for maintaining the ban is that there’s not enough higher education to go around. Apparently there are immense hordes of undocumented young people so eager to learn that they will crowd out everyone else.

“And the House position is that we are going to reserve our limited resources and taxpayer dollars to subsidize in-state tuition for those with legal, lawful status,” Smith said, according to a report from Missourinet.

The fatal flaw in that argument is that state support for public community colleges and four-year universities has nothing to do with the number of students enrolled in an institution. The amount allocated for direct state support has been flat or reduced for several years while the institutions scurry to enroll every student that meets their academic requirements.

No school receives a bigger slice of state funding because it enrolls more students. And no state-supported school in Missouri has a hard enrollment cap that means they turn away qualifying students.

The Republicans who have made this an issue, however, are counting on their constituents not knowing that.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that if we allow this language to stand, people primarily in rural areas will be most injured by this, who will be most denied the opportunities that this state subsidy for education provides,” Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield said.

The House voted 43-110 to reject the bill that came back from the conference committee. In the Boone County delegation, as in the House as a whole, the vote was partisan. State Reps. Kip Kendrick and Martha Stevens, Columbia Democrats, voted for the bill lifting the ban, while state Reps. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, Cheri Reisch, R-Hallsville, and Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, opposed it.

As the son of an immigrant, these issues are especially important to me. My father came to the United States in 1926, at a time when immigration laws favored the entry of white Europeans and barred some people, most notably Chinese, from coming to the country at all.

He struggled with language and making a living after the Great Depression hit in 1929 and made sure his children knew about those hard times and had sympathy for those in a similar predicament.

The United States was a shining example of opportunity then and remains that today to those who aspire to join us in our democracy.

Kendrick, during floor debate, told colleagues he once had to inform a single parent working two part-time jobs that she would have to pay international tuition and she "started bawling, because she understood that higher education, a way out of poverty, was unattainable.

"It broke my heart, because this is a person that's done everything we ask of anyone: pulling themselves up by the bootstraps, working hard (and) really trying to become the best person that she can be," he said. "She was brought to this country when she was 1-year-old by her parents. That was not a decision of her own."

Republicans who maintain their power by encouraging people to resent those who look or sound different have the upper hand in Missouri right now. In the 1850s, the anti-immigrant American Party was called the Know-Nothings. The party made members pledge to vote for candidates it endorsed but when asked about that, they were to say they know nothing.

The name applies today. Lawmakers who support the in-state tuition ban know nothing about the people they are hurting.

The worst part is they don’t care.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.