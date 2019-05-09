Extra time has not been kind to the Rolla girls soccer team (7-11-3 5-4 OC) when it comes to Ozark Conference play.

All four of the Lady Bulldogs' conference losses were decided after regulation and that was unfortunately the case again when they hosted Central for their final conference game of the season on Wednesday, May 8, as they lost in double overtime 2-1.

Rolla controlled the pace of the game all night long and broke through for a goal in the first half. Kendall Mara had a free kick in the 15th minute, which she launched into the box. Jaelyn Grommet got a foot on it, but collided with the keeper in the process. Ellie Rodgers was able to scoop up the ball near the now abandoned goal and give Rolla a 1-0 lead that they maintained for most of the game.

The Lady Bulldogs held onto the ball for most of regulation, but Central took advantage of their best scoring opportunity with six minutes left in the game, as Olivia Brinkman locked the game in a 1-1 tie.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Central got a prime opportunity to score in the second OT thanks to a restart. The first shot was blocked, but Kate Brand couldn't get in front of the rebound and Central scored for a 2-1 win.

"Tough game for us for sure. I felt we controlled the ball the entire game. They were very physical. Proud of our team and the way we represent Rolla," said head coach Mike Howard. "We have to stay positive, work hard and find a way to generate some goals. We have plenty of chances but when we get into the final third we break down completely. It's not a lack of effort on anyone's part. We have five overtime or PK losses, tough for any team to process that, but districts are a game away and as I told the team several times they don't put win loss records on district trophies.

Rolla followed the loss with their regular season finale at home against Osage on Thursday, but results were not available at press time. They will travel to Camdenton for Districts next week, opening the tournament against Marshfield on Monday at 6:30.