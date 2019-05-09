State insurance regulators head to Capitol Hill to highlight issues in insurance.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration, joined more than 40 of her colleagues from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to highlight important issues for members of Congress.

Some of the topics raised were federal reforms to help stabilize health insurance markets, long-term reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and proposals to promote compatibility, accountability and insurance regulator inclusion in international insurance discussions.

“Working with our federal counterparts is important in protecting consumers in Missouri,” Lindley-Myers said.“Because insurance touches every Missourian, it’s critical that states and the federal government are coordinating on insurance issues to best serve our great state.”

Chief state insurance regulators and senior staff from across the country gathered in Washington this week for the 2019 All-Commissioner DC Fly-In. NAIC members spent two days meeting with their congressional representatives and discussing the impact of federal policies in the states and briefing lawmakers on regulatory developments in insurance.

Before meeting their congressional delegations, the regulators met Daniel Kaniewski, Acting Deputy Administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Brian Blase, Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare Policy and James Parker, Senior Advisor to Health and Human Services Secretary Azar.