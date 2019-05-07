Two dedicated Rolla High School students recently completed the Project Lead The Way Biomedical Program. Through the program both students committed themselves to carrying out rigorous course work to tackle challenges that Biomedical Science Professionals are tasked with in order to make communities and the world a better place, such as discovering new treatments for diseases.

Autym Decker and Emma Guffey, were presented with white coats at a congratulatory ceremony on May 1, 2019, to honor the achievement of taking on these challenges and working with the same tools as professionals before they even graduate from high school.

Project Lead The Way's comprehensive curriculum is designed by teachers, university educators, engineering and biomedical professionals and school administrators, with dedication and a hard-work ethic reflected in both students, in order to tackle the curriculum and contribute new knowledge to the field.