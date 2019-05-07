The Rolla, St. James and Newburg golf teams took part in their Sectional Tournaments on Monday, May 6. St. James competed in the Class 2 Sectional 1 Tournament at Cape Girardeau Country Club, while Rolla played at Bogey Hill Country Club in St. Charles in the Class 3 Sectional 2 Tournament. Newburg played in the Class1 Sectional 2 Tournament at Deer Chase Golf Course in Crocker. The Tigers fell just short as a team, but sent two individuals to State. Newburg sent one to State, while Rolla had several players fall a few strokes short of qualifying.

St. James:

The Tigers qualified for Sectionals as a team, so their unit of five all had the chance to advance. Leading the way, as they have all season, were Micah Bartle and Isaac Helterbrand. Bartle shot an 87 on the day, finishing in eighth place overall and just six strokes away from the first place finisher. Not far behind was Isaac Helterbrand, who was a State Qualifier last season. He shot a 92 on the day to finish in a tie for 14th.

"Micah and Isaac have been solid all year long," said St. James head coach Kevin Conway. "Their consistency in scoring helped them qualify for the State Tournament.

Harrison Janes nearly qualified for St. James, but fell just four strokes short as he shot a 99 to finish in a tie for 25th.

"Harrison, who is just a freshman, missed going to State by four strokes, but he improved a lot from the beginning of the year to the end," said Conway. "I know he will work at it over the summer and will continue to improve."

Hannah Shasserre and Jacob Rinehart rounded out the scoring for St. James by each shooting a 11 on the day.

"Hannah has been with me four four years and finally made it out of Districts. She was having a good round, but had a few bad holes on the back nine that kept her from moving on," said coach Conway. She never gave up and always made her best effort. We will miss her leadership on and off the course.

"Jacob also showed improvement throughout the year, but didn't have his best day," continued the Tiger head coach. "I know he'll be a leader next year and I'll need him to continue to improve and have good leadership as a junior. He brings back the most experience."

St. James shot a 389 as a team, placing fourth. The top two teams, which each advanced to State, were Willow Springs with a 351 and Kennett with a 354.

"The team didn't advance, but I was proud of their effort and improvement from the beginning of the season to the end," said coach Conway.

Bartle and Helterbrand will play in the Class 2 State Tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield on Monday and Tuesday, May 13-14.

Rolla:

The Bulldogs fought hard through a tough course, but couldn't quite get their scores low enough to head to State. Rolla's lowest scorer on the day was Jeriah Jordan, who shot an 86 on the day. Jordan fell just three strokes shy of the cutoff of 83. Evan Colench and Evan Moore were both also just on the brink of qualifying, as they each shot an 87. Jack Gesualdi rounded out the unit with a 101.

"It was a disappointing day. We didn’t play our best, but it wasn’t from lack of preparation or trying," said head coach Zack Nixon. "Everyone kept their composure throughout the round on this challenging golf course, they just didn’t have it today. This team is incredible and they are already talking about preparation for next season. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for a group of young men who make me proud as a coach win or lose."

Newburg:

The Wolves had one golfer qualify for State, as Trevor Radcliff earned the final individual spot. He shot a 95 on the day to finish in a tie for 17th. Hunter Mentola and Cole Davis also played in the Sectional, with Mentola shooting 118 to finish 40th and Davis shooting a 125 to finish in 44th.

Radcliff will play in the Class 1 State Championship at the Sedalia Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.