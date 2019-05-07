The Rolla baseball team faced off against Helias, who's ranked second in Class 4. The Bulldogs were never able to get the ball rolling on offense in a 14-0 loss in five innings.

Helias hit the ground running at the plate, scoring three runs in the first, before exploding for six runs in the second. After scoring a run in the third to push their lead to double figures, the Crusaders tacked on four more runs to finish off a 14-0 win in five innings.

Ethan Skyles pitched one inning for Rolla, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks, striking out one. Hunter Hoss surrendered five runs on five hits without recording an out. Treyton Ruth had the lone quiet inning, allowing one unearned run on a walk, while striking out one. Gus Gremp then allowed four run, one of which was unearned, on four hits and four walks.

Offensively, Rolla managed just one hit from Drew Johnson, who also reached base on a walk. Brady Yarger and Colby Shivers also reached base on walks.

The Bulldogs had no time to dwell on the loss, as they hit the road to Springfield for an Ozark Conference matchup against Hillcrest on Tuesday. They will wrap up their regular season in a rescheduled game against Glendale on Wednesday for Senior Night.