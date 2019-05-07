The Rolla girls soccer team (7-10-3) traveled to Columbia to face off against Rock Bridge on Monday, May 6. Rolla couldn't quite get their offense going, as they fell 2-0.

The Lady Bulldogs played to a deadlock tie at the half, but Rolla nearly broke through for a goal before the great, Carlee McCormack fired a great look with 16 minutes left in the half, but hit the post. After the half, Rock Bridge broke though for a pair of goals that Rolla couldn't find a response for.

Kate Brand played shutout goal in the first half, before Eden Potter took over in the second.

The Lady Bulldog JV dropped their game 8-0.

"We played another good game Monday night in Columbia. Carlee hit the post with 16 minutes to go in the first half. Another unlucky break for our team," said Rolla head coach Mike Howard. "I have to believe that sooner or later that luck will turn in our favor. The girls are playing very hard and get better each game we play. We just need to stay positive and keep after it."

Rolla will return home for the final two games of the regular season on Wednesday and Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs will host Central for the Ozark Conference finale on Wednesday, which will also be Senior Night for Elsa Wise. Rolla has yet to allow a regulation goal in Ozark Conference play. The Lady Bulldogs will then wrap up their regular season slate against Osage on Friday.