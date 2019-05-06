Rolla Middle School students prospered at the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics regional competition held in April at Southwest Baptist University, with six students advancing to the state competition held in May.

Thirteen students competed in the fourth through sixth grade category at the regional competition, and six students moved on to compete at the state competition in May — Mohamed Algraiw, Angelo Bo, Eric Fan, Morgan Moats, Chamber Zhang and David Zhang.

The 13 Rolla Middle School students, who were recognized by Rolla Public Schools' Board of Education at the May 2 board meeting were:

— Talah Abdulfarraj

— Mohamed Algraiw

— Mohammed Alshelbly

— Yousef Alshelbly

— Angelo Bo

— Tyce Brown

— Basmalah Elgawady

— Eric Fan

— Emily Liu

— Morgan Moats

— Diana Patel

— Chamber Zhang

— David Zhang

Mohamed Algraiw placed second out of more than 60 competing sixth graders, Angelo Bo placed first out of more than 70 competing fourth graders, Eric Fan placed sixth out of more than 60 competing sixth graders, Morgan Moats placed seventh out of more than 60 competing sixth graders, Chamber Zhang placed first out of more than 100 competing fifth graders and David Zhang placed second out of more than 100 competing fifth graders at the regional competition.