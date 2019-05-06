The University of Missouri Extension Center of Phelps County on Monday announced it will celebrate MU Extension Awareness Week from May 13 through May 18, 2019 .

The MU Extension Awareness Week will highlight Extension resources available to Phelps County. Monday through Saturday the Extension Center will feature displays, classes and community events open to the public.

MU Extension addresses a wide range of needs that fall into three grand challenges for the state of Missouri: economic opportunity, educational excellence, and healthy futures. MU Extension is a partnership of the University of Missouri campuses, Lincoln University, the people of Missouri through county extension councils, and the National Institute for Food and Agriculture of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

— Monday and Friday, there will be snacks and giveaways at the Extension Center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Tuesday, friends of Extension are joining the Master Naturalists to serve at Bray Conservation Area, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

— Wednesday, a free class on stress management for health will take place at the Extension Center from 12 p.m to 1 p.m, bring your lunch and learn with us.

— Thursday, the Small Business Development Center is visiting the Extension Center.

— Friday, the Master Gardener Question Hotline will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Saturday, the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute is hosting a Certified Fire and Ambulance Board Training (CFABT) at the Phelps County Courthouse.

All events, but Saturday’s CFABT, are free to attend. The Extension Center is located in Suite G8 of the Phelps County Courthouse, 200 N. Main St. A full schedule of daily offerings may be found at http://extension.missouri.edu/phelps/. For more information please call the Extension Center at 573-458-6260. University of Missouri Extension is an equal opportunity/access/affirmative action/pro-disabled and veteran employer.