The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for federal grant funding for projects that will protect Missouri's waters from pollution via stormwater runoff, also known as nonpoint source pollution. The application deadline is July 15, 2019.

Nonpoint source pollution occurs when stormwater or another type of surface runoff carries pollutants, such as chemicals, construction debris, sediment and bacteria, from multiple sources into nearby waters. Controlling this type of pollution presents numerous challenges, because it is difficult to identify the different pollutants and pinpoint their sources.

To be eligible for grant funding, an applicant must develop a new watershed-based plan, update and existing plan or implement pollutant-reducing land management practices from a watershed-based plan already approved by EPA and the department. Educational institutions, local governments, state agencies and 501(c)(3)nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for the grant funding. Research and regulatory enforcement projects are not eligible.

Grant awards can range from $50,000 to $300,000 and projects can span up to three years. Authorized by Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act, the grant funding is provided by EPA and administered by the department.

For more information and to submit a grant application, go to dnr.mo.gov/env/swcp/nps/319nps-proj-req.htm. For more information about the application process or watershed-based plans, contact the department’s Nonpoint Source Financial Assistance Program at 573-751-4932 or 800-361-4827.