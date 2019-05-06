Columbia Public Schools' science coordinator gave elementary teachers a goal of providing their students with 101 science experiences during the school year.

Teachers were provided with materials and a chart to mark their progress. The initiative was dubbed CPS Science 101.

As of Monday, 205 teachers had achieved the goal, with more scheduled to finish in the coming days.

"We are thrilled with that response and success," CPS science coordinator Mike Szydlowski said, adding that each class that reaches the mark will have an ice cream float celebration.

This was Molly Lyman's first year as a fourth grade teacher and her first year at Paxton-Keeley Elementary School. She said the curriculum CPS provided had plenty of activities and experiences for 101 science experiences.

Some of her students' favorite activities included building miniature cars from paper cups and rubber bands. They also made roller coasters out of foam tubes. Her students also made Rube Goldberg, with one of the more elaborate incorporating about five steps.

"They start to realize how fun science can be," Lyman said.

Their 101st experience was working with Szydlowski to clear invasive honeysuckle, she said.

"It’s a good initiative," said Shaun Smith, a second grade teacher at Shepard Boulevard Elementary School. "It’s helped kids get excited about science"

He said his students studied caterpillars as the turned into monarch butterflies. They were released in September. The students also wrote about the butterflies and studied their life cycles.

On a visit to the Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, students observed and discussed animal habitats, he said.

Not every science experience was time consuming. An acorn found on the playground became a discussion about what tree the acorn came from, what acorns are and which animals like them.

Teachers Tweeted their science experiences using the hashtag #cpsscience101.

The science experiences were cross-curricular, Smith said. They also involved reading, writing and math.

"It was pretty amazing," Smith said. "These are second-graders doing all this."

